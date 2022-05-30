Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are winning hearts

Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer was one of the most awaited trailers and it was unveiled on Sunday at the IPL 2022 finale. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are in the lead. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

In the almost three-minute-long trailer, we get a glimpse at Aamir’s Laal Singh Chadha, a simple, unassuming man who was raised on a farm by his doting mother (Mona Singh). We see how a young Laal had a disability that required him to have leg braces. And then, miraculously, he broke free as his friend yelled, “Bhaag Laal bhaag” (No prizes for Run, Forrest run flashbacks). Laal grows up to be a runner professionally and then joins the Indian Army.

On Saturday, Aamir Khan Productions on Instagram announced the trailer launch. Sharing a poster of the film, the caption was written, “Catch the #LaalSinghChaddha trailer live from the 1st innings, 2nd timeout of the T20 Finals tomorrow!”