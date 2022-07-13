From Kriti Sanon to Vaani Kapoor, actresses who have made mark

Bollywood actresses such as Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Sadia Khateeb, and more have left a mark on the audience’s hearts with their work. While all of them have emerged as stars after acting alongside Akshay Kumar, Sadia Khateeb is already touted to be a talented actress and one to watch out for with her film Raksha Bandhan all set to release. Here are a few actresses who have starred with Akshay Kumar, and they surely are supremely talented we say!

1) Kriti Sanon

Kriti looked stunning in her avatar as Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari and also aced her role as ‘Kriti ‘ in the movie Housefull 4. It was the first time Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon teamed up together to essay the character of a couple. The reel couple was loved by the audience very much!

2) Bhumi Pednekar

Toilet -Ek Prem Katha featured Bhumi Pednekar along with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi being a spectacular actor did justice to her character of Jaya in the film. Bhumi’s career graph has been on the rise and Toilet was a notable film in her career.

3) Sadia Khateeb

She was first seen in Shikara and is now all set to essay the role of Akshay Kumar’s sister in the film Raksha Bandhan. The trailer of the film has garnered rave reviews and Sadia’s role is already touted to be one of the best in the second half of 2022!

4) Sara Ali Khan

Sara played the role of an outgoing woman as Rinku Sooryanshi in Aanand L Rai’s movie Atrangi Rey where she shared the screen with Akshay Kumar for the first time. Sara Ali Khan captured the essence of her role really well and surely stood her ground.

5) Vaani Kapoor

Bell Bottom was Vaani’s first film with Akshay Kumar where she played the role of Akshay’s wife in the film who is innocent, sweet, lovely, and the backbone of his life. Watching Vaani for the first time in the role of a wife was great and being cast along with Akshay seemed like the right call by the makers!

Well, we for one can’t wait for our Bollywood divas to shine bright on the silver screen further!