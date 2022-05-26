Kriti Sanon arrives in a little Red dress at KJ’s B’day bash

Kriti Sanon always has her fans raging with her social media posts. From extreme glam looks to her fitness inspirations and adorable videos of her pets, the leading diva has them hooked. Now she has posted a superhot photo in a red dress and fans cannot stop pouring love.

The reigning actress took to her social media to share images of her bling look as she was stunned in a little red dress, shining bright like a diamond. As soon as she posted it, fans poured into her comments section with hearts and fire emojis showing love for her look.

Kriti donned the look for Karan Johar’s birthday party last night and stole the show in her little red dress looking like a glam goddess. The Mimi actress recently announced a fitness community and no wonder she is looking super fit and hot in her look.

On the work front, Kriti is set to impress fans with her massive lineup of projects including, Ganapath, Shehzada, Adipurush, Bhediya, and the unannounced project with Anurag Kashyap.