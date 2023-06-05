Kollam Sudhi Actor And Mimicry Artist Dies In A Road Accident

Kollam Sudhi, a famous mimic, and member of Star Magic, passed away in a car accident. This morning near Kaipamangalam, the 39-year-old lost his life when the car he was riding in collided with a goods carrier. Binu Adimali, Ullas, and Mahesh, three further mimicry performers, also sustained injuries in the accident.

The police reported that during the early morning hours at Kaipamangalam, the vehicle carrying Kollam Sudhi, Binu Adimali, Ullas Aroor, and Mahesh collided with a truck. A head-on collision occurred.



After their TV show, Sudhi and the other artists reportedly travelled back to their homes. Despite being taken by ambulance to the closest hospital, Sudhi died from a serious head injury.

The entertainment world was shocked by the news of Kollam Sudhi’s death.

Famous mimic Kollam Sudhi has won praise for his perfect portrayal of actor Jagadeesh. But soon after joining Star Magic, he started becoming well-known among Malayalam TV audiences. Fans enjoyed the artist’s fan conversation with other entrants and his amusing makeovers. He also appeared as a guest performer on numerous other comedic programmes.



In addition to theatre performances and television appearances, Sudhi has also had important film parts. In 2015, he made his film debut in the film “Kanthari.” In later years, he appeared in a number of films, including “Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan,” “Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan,” and others.