Kim Soo Hyun under fire: Mystery diary & Sulli’s brother’s ominous warning!

K-drama sensation Kim Soo Hyun, known for his role in ‘Queen of Tears’, is now making headlines for reasons far removed from his acting career. The actor has been swept into a whirlwind of controversy, with shocking claims, cryptic messages, and a family diary at the center of the chaos.

It all began with a claim that Kim Soo Hyun was allegedly in a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was still a minor. The accusation surfaced through a video from the ‘Garosero Research Institute’, supported by Kim Sae Ron’s mother and aunt.

The late actress’s family further alleged that Kim pressured her into paying millions to GOLDMEDALIST, their shared agency.

Hyun’s team, however, has fiercely denied these allegations, calling them baseless and damaging. Despite the denials, the controversy has only gained momentum, with more people weighing in on the situation.

Things took an even darker turn when Kim Sae Ron’s family claimed to have discovered a personal diary detailing her alleged relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. Though its contents haven’t been publicly revealed, the very mention of it has fueled speculation online.

Fans and critics alike are demanding answers, while Kim remains silent on the matter.

Sulli’s brother adds fuel to the fire

Just when it seemed like the storm couldn’t get any wilder, Choi Dae Hee, the elder brother of late actress Sulli, posted a cryptic message that sent the internet into a frenzy.

He wrote: “Mr. Kim, I have a lot to say, but I can’t. You are going to fall from your high position, so you better hold on tight.”

The post immediately triggered a wave of speculation, with many assuming it was directed at Kim Soo Hyun. Given that Sulli and Kim had worked together in the controversial film ‘Real’, fans began drawing connections between past and present events.

However, Choi Dae Hee later clarified his statement, saying he never explicitly named Kim Soo Hyun and that people were making unnecessary assumptions. Still, the damage was done—his words only intensified curiosity and debate online.