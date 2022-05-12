Kiara Advani posts pic with Ram Charan pet on a flight, Arjun Kapoor calls it ‘couple goals’

Actor Kiara Advani shared a picture with actor Ram Charan’s pet Rhyme on her Instagram handle. In the photo, Kiara and Rhyme are seen sitting next to each other, with food on their table inside a flight. Actor Arjun Kapoor reacted to the picture, calling it ‘couple goals’.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram, Kiara wrote, “One for the books! Best breakfast date ever was pawsomee. @alwaysrhyme.” She also shared it on her Instagram stories and captioned it: “Met a cute co-passenger today.” In the photo, she is seen sitting next to the dog, with food on their table inside a flight. Reacting to the photo, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented: “Omg this is the cutest. U really spoil her. She lovessssss u.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kabir Singh actress is currently gearing up for the release of the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, which is scheduled for release on 20 May 2022. Next, she will star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul. It is slated to release on 24 June 2022. The actress also has Govinda Naam Mera co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, which is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022.