Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan take a break to relish this as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Ahmedabad

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are busy promoting their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The duo is currently in Ahmedabad promoting their movie, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

However, recently they took a break to gulp on what looks like Aamras. Kiara shared a boomerang video on her Instaagram stories, featuring her with Kartik.

In the video, they can be seen sitting in a restaurant enjoying delicious delicacies. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Can you guess where we are”.

Both the actors looked stunning in their outfits. Kartik Aaryan opted for a white sweatshirt while Kiara looked gorgeous in a green lehenga during the promotion of the Bollywood film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in Ahmedabad.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is a horror-comedy film starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra. It is a standalone sequel to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.