Aamir Khan’s ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ is creating buzz in the market

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s latest track ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ is making a lot of noise among the fans. Netizens are currently smitten with the song’s vintage vibe.

With Pritam’s music, Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics, and Arijit Singh’s melodious voice, the latest release is hands down a good track. The amount of love the listeners are showering over the lyrical wonder is enormous and the makers couldn’t be any more grateful for the same.

Taking to the social media, Aamir Khan Productions shared a gratitude note saying “Thank you for all the love you’ll have showered on #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi ”

Aamir Khan launched the song live through his T-series social media handles along with some of the most talented Indian creators while discussing love, heartbreak, and yearning along with young prolific minds.

During the interaction, one of the fans asked the star about his favorite verse from the lyrics, to which he replied “ I like the part where he says jaane na du is dafa rok lu mein tumhe. I like this. And laal is Who doesn’t force anyone, he’ respects people”

Meanwhile, The last two songs of Laal Singh Chaddha – ‘Kahani’ and ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’ has touched the core of the music fans. The makers of the film have released the songs without a music video, putting singers, musicians, technicians, and lyricists in the spotlight.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.