KGF: Chapter 3 to begin production in October, producer declares creating a ‘Marvel kind of universe’

Vijay Kiragandur, the producer of super hit KGF, confirmed that the Pan-Indian film franchise will surely have a third installment. Further, the producer also disclosed that the third film will shoot will start later this, October and a release will be in 2024.

In an interview with a newspaper, Vijay was sharing an important update regarding KGF-director Prashanth Neel’s upcoming Prabhas-starrer Salaar and spilled some details about KGF: Chapter 3.

“Director Prashant Neel is currently busy with Salaar. Around 30-35% of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024,” he said.

The producer added that the makers want to create a KGF universe that is similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider-Man or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily.”