Kartik empowers Sunil Chetri for becoming third highest scoring man

Kartik Aaryan is on the rise every single day because of his hard work, utter determination, and his instinct to follow his heart. While the star is growing every single day, he never shies away from empowering other talented and dedicated men around him.

This time, he cheered for Sunil Chetri, the Indian professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both Indian Super League club Bengaluru and the India national team.

Kartik himself loves playing football and it is his favorite sport. We can often spot him taking it up as a serious hobby. So it isn’t shocking to see him cheer this loud of Sunil Chetri.

Checkout:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan is an avid football player and is also part of the All Stars Football club which includes actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan as well. Despite all the work that goes on with his films and advertisements, the young superstar somehow manages to take time out for his football.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took the nation by a storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film Aashiqui 3. The star had taken over the internet and his film announcement was the most talked about thing! Apart from that the actor will also be seen in Freddy, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Captain India and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.