Kartik Aaryan cameo in Masaba Masaba Season 2; netizens calls it best cameo of year

Kartik Aaryan turns Doctor K in the second season of Masaba Masaba.The young heartthrob makes a special appearance in the opening scene of the show which flags off its new season. Actress Neena Gupta is seen referring to the actor as tall, handsome, hot, and sexy, as Kartik brings his signature charm and humor to the scene.

Post the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a film that gave the Hindi film industry respite and went on to become the biggest blockbuster post-pandemic and of the year, Kartik Aaryan cemented his position as the most popular and bankable superstar of his generation. It’s no surprise then that even the OTT platform wants a piece of the superstar!

Apart from this special cameo in Masaba Masaba Season 2, Kartik Aaryan has an exciting slate ahead with Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next and an ambitious film with Kabir Khan that was recently announced.