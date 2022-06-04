Kartik Aaryan feels rewarded as fans whistle and cheer theatres

Kartik Aaryan’s latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has become a massive hit. He has been on an all-time high as his latest film continues to rule the Box office even in its third week. The film beats the likes of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Samrat Prithviraj with its opening collections.

Receiving endless love from fans on social media as well as on the ground in theatres, Kartik has proven quite the favorite young superstar amongst the audience. He took to his social media to share a video of a funny scene of his from the film, playing in the theatre as the audience cannot contain their excitement and can be heard cheering loud and whistling.