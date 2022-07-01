Kartik Aaryan enjoys playing Football in Mumbai Rains

Kartik Aaryan basks in the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is overjoyed with this success. Yesterday he was also seen basking in the Mumbai rains. He is a big fan of football and is often seen indulging in the sport when he is not promoting or shooting. While many found comfort indoors, the actor was spotted enjoying a fun match out in the rain.
Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a video of him playing football in heavy rains as it was almost a pool of water. He wrote, “Rain and Football Two of my Fav Things Together”
The actor continues leading the box office game after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year in Bollywood. With over a 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik’s film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT, being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year. Such massive success has cemented the young superstar in the A-league after being the one to revive Bollywood since the pandemic.
While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues making records, Kartik also has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his lineup ahead.