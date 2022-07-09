Follow Us:
Kartik Aaryan’s catches eyeroll with his vacation pictures from Europe

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made several records and is still continuing to make many. Apart from that, the star has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next

July 9, 2022

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is currently having a time of his life and his social media is living proof of it. The star is presently in Europe along with his team. Today, the star took to his social media and shared a picture of himself on a bicycle with a pink bag that read ‘In art, we trust’.

 

