K-pop’s fourth generation “It boys”, Tomorrow X Together, popular as TXT, have released “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. pH-1, Woodie Gochild and Seori”. The number is a remix of their newest title track of “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze”, which made its Billboard 200 debut in the top five.

The original track, “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” is a hybrid pop rock song, with vocals that are simultaneously rough and delicate, complemented by the dreamy voice of featuring artist Seori.

In addition to a number five debut on Billboard 200 charts, the original has also made its mark on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, Global 200 Excl. US and Global 200, besides Spotify’s Global Top 200.

The new remix differs from the original with its use of acoustic guitar, bass, electric guitar, and electric keyboard. Korean rappers pH-1 and Woodie Gochild add their interpretations of love.

TXT are a quintet comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. They released their second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” on May 31. The album features eight tracks including the band’s first English song, “Magic”.