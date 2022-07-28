Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note as she wraps for ‘Bawaal’

‘Bawaal’ is smoothly wrapping up different parts and segments of the film. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead, is currently on floors in Warsaw, Poland. As the film enters the next schedule, Janhvi Kapoor has summed up her journey on the sets of Bawaal. With an emotional heart, Janhvi Kapoor takes it to her social media and shares a heart-touching note.

The Bawaal actress writes “ From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinch myself every day that I’m actually shooting for it, to have finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learned so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value of being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values.

And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u. I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… basically, I’ll miss you all, and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic and now.. back to reality! #Bawaal”

‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April 2023.