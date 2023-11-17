Is Dua Lipa Set to Perform at ICC World Cup Final in Narendra Modi Stadium?

In an intriguing turn of events, the rumor mill is buzzing with speculations that Dua Lipa, the Hollywood pop sensation, might grace the musical ceremony of the upcoming International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup final. Scheduled to take place this Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the potential performance has stirred excitement among fans and cricket enthusiasts alike.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has remained tight-lipped about its plans for the grand finale, the murmurs gained momentum following Dua Lipa’s engaging interaction with players during an AskDua session before the first semi-final clash between India and New Zealand. The Albanian singer-songwriter shared moments with cricket stars, including India’s K L Rahul and Shubman Gill, as well as New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell.

Amid the lighthearted exchange, Gill inquired about the song Dua might perform at the World Cup ceremonies. Without giving too much away, Dua hinted at renditions of ‘Physical’ and ‘One Kiss.’ She also generously shared some delightful dancing tips with Daryl Mitchell, emphasizing the importance of enjoying every performance.

Advertisement

Should Dua Lipa take the stage at the ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, it would mark a significant return to India after a hiatus of four years. The three-time Grammy Award winner last graced Indian shores in November 2019, delivering a memorable performance at the OnePlus music festival held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Notably, she shared the stage with another pop sensation, Katy Perry.

As anticipation builds for the musical spectacle before the final match, fans are eager to witness if Dua Lipa will add her signature touch to the cricketing extravaganza. The convergence of sports and music promises a memorable culmination to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with the possibility of Dua’s performance adding an extra layer of excitement to the grand event.