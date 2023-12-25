“I have an inclination towards rooted authentic design aesthetics”: Abhishek Roy

Rohit Bal critical, hospitalized for cardiac condition
Explore the world of Abhishek Roy and Shayak Chakraborty, where sustainable and ethical fashion meets a fusion of old and new styles.
What allures Abhishek Roy’s patrons to his couture is his homage to sustainable and ethical fashion, conceptualising multi-faceted wear that is an amalgamation of both the old and the new, just like jewellery designer Sayak Chakraborty whose remarkable silver pieces are trailblazer statements. This festive season, The Statesman caught up with both Abhishek Roy and Sayak Chakraborty, the proprietor of the bijoux label Jalsaghar_Calcutta, at Abhishek Roy’s Bohurupi Shantiniketan store on Graham’s Land in Tollygunge. They shared insights into their latest collections and offered ultimate festive styling tips.
Whatever I am, it is because of this place. I grew up in Shantiniketan, so all of my designs, my aesthetics, everything is based on my upbringing in Shantiniketan. That is the root where I belong, and from where I have evolved so much through my journey as a designer and a stylist.
When it comes to designing, my first thoughts always linger on sustainable fabrics and organic materials like organic silk and cotton. Because I studied textiles at Kala Bhavan in Shantiniketan my inclination towards sustainable textiles has always been there, and that reciprocates through my work.
This festive season, royal colours are pretty popular, like blue, purple, and pink. Also, what I have noticed is that the co-ords have really carved their own space in the fashion world this festive season in both silhouettes- Indian and Western.
I have an inclination towards rooted authentic design aesthetics. So, whenever I design something, I always try to incorporate tradition into it without missing out on new cuts or aesthetics, which evolves that traditional touch with a new form of design.
Festivity is always about colours and happy and cheerful times, and that should be reflected in what you wear. So avoid anything that might collide with your personality and wear what seems comfortable to you. Try to maintain a balance between what you are accessorising and your ensemble.
This was one of my biggest opportunities till date. I personally like his style so much, the way he dresses and carries himself, so when the opportunity first came, it took me some time to register it. Everything happened so fast; he had called me, and in 10 minutes, we came up with his Diwali look. We have already had a fantastic trial, and he was so happy with what I had designed for his Diwali looks that he had also placed a few more orders for his regular and party wear. Also, another reason he chose a Bengali designer is because of his desire to explore and go back to the Bengali side of his roots.
My latest collection is ‘Alpona’, which pays homage to my roots in Shantiniketan and features both festive and bridal collections.
The idea of Jalsaghar_Calcutta sneaked up to me randomly while travelling. I have always had an inclination towards traditional aspects but tried to envision it through a contemporary outlook. The idea of my label stuck with me when I saw a few hoardings while travelling and thought that it would be so much better represented through the intricacies of jewellery.
I would say subtle jewellery has been a lot in the limelight this season, like our ‘Makara Motif’. The ‘Shakti Haat Phool’ design and the fish motif lockets from our collections can be adorned with both Western and traditional attire.
We have launched our latest collection ‘Daivi’, this festive season, celebrating Shakti, the feminine power and stressing on the five aspects of divinity- “Shakti Rupena” (strength), “Buddhi Rupena” (intelligence), “Tusti Rupena” (contentment), “Lakshmi Rupena” (prosperity) and “Matri Rupena” (motherly affection). Through this collection, we have showcased that every human being has a divine touch.
