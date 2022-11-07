IIT Delhi to hold its 53rd Annual Convocation Ceremony on Nov 5

The 53rd Annual Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi will be held on November 5. Prof. Abhijeet Banerjee, Nobel Laureate, Economic Sciences 2019, and Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) will be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, while addressing the media on Friday, said that 2100 graduating students would be awarded degrees and diplomas at the convocation ceremony.

Degrees and diplomas will be awarded for the first time to the students graduating in the following new programs: Joint PhD (IIT Delhi and NYCU, Taiwan), joint PG Diploma in Visionary Leadership for Manufacturing (jointly with NITIE Mumbai), MS (R) in Sensors, Instrumentation, and Cyber-Physical Systems Engineering, M.Sc. in Cognitive Science, and M.Sc. in Economics.

The Institute will award the President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma (Former President of India) Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medal, and Institute Silver Medal to the meritorious students.

IIT Delhi will honor its thirteen esteemed alumni with the coveted Alumni Awards 2022 viz. Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA), Graduates of Last Decade (GOLD) Award, and Distinguished Alumni Service Award (DASA) at the 53rd convocation.