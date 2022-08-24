Hrithik & Saif team up for action-thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’, teaser released

The hard gripping action-packed teaser of ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan dropped today as a pleasant surprise to the viewers.

The teaser of Pushkar- Gayatri’s action thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ was revealed today on social media. The 1minute 46 seconds long teaser captures the wholesome mood of the action-packed film with whistle-worthy dialogues, jaw-dropping actions, high emotion, and edgy background music.

The film brings together the dynamic duo Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan and the audience has high expectations from this biggie. Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and presented by Gulshan Kumar, T- series, Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The story turns out to be a cat-mouse chase where Saif Ali Khan will be featured as a tough cop Vikram chasing after a dreaded gangster Vedha played by Hrithik Roshan. The entertainment-packed thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the screens globally on September 30, 2022.

Checkout the teaser here: