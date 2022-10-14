Follow Us:
  1. Home » Entertainment » Hombale films ‘Kantara’ wins praising comments from superstar Dhanush

Hombale films ‘Kantara’ wins praising comments from superstar Dhanush

Ever since the audience encountered this intriguing tale, it has started to spread its charm all over the nation.

SNS | New Delhi | October 14, 2022 3:21 pm

Hombale films 'Kantara' wins praising comments

Hombale films 'Kantara' wins praising comments (SNS)

After creating a rage in the Kannada version Hombale films ‘Kantara’ has finally opened its door to the mass audience with its pan-India release today.

Ever since the audience encountered this intriguing tale, it has started to spread its charm all over the nation.

While the film has been immensely praised by the audience and the critics, it has been gaining a lot of love from celebrities as well. After renowned personalities and celebrities like Anil Kumble, Anil Kumble, Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and more, now two of India’s favorite superstars, Dhanush and Rana Daggubati are blown away after watching the film.

While expressing their love for this extraordinary tale, Rana Daggubati and Dhanush went on to their social media to praise the film.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara.

Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Teaser of Dhanush & Elli AvrRam’s Naane Varuven is here
The makers of KGF comes out with a stunning trailer of ‘Kantara’
Raashii Khanna penned a heartwarming note to fans for their love on ‘Thiruchitrambalam’