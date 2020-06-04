Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting since May 25 after 46 -year old George Floyd, an African American man, died under police custody in the city of Minneapolis. Floyd was unarmed and handcuffed, and was continuously pleading that he could not breathe as a police officer kneeled on his neck. He was soon after declared dead at a nearby hospital. The anger over his death sparked protests not only in the USA but across the globe. Amid the ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrations, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer husband Nick Jonas have lent their support to the cause.

Recently, Nick took to his official Instagram handle to share a long note expressing grief over the same. He also added that he and Priyanka were extremely disturbed by the ‘systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion’ in the US and around the world. He added that they have donated to the Equal Justice Initiative and American Civil Liberties Union.

Nick wrote, @priyankachopra & I have heavy hearts … The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue. The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say “I’m not racist”. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community. In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the @eji_org & @aclu_nationwide. We stand with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd (sic).”

Earlier, Priyanka also penned an Instagram post where she wrote that so much work to be done, condemning racism.

She wrote, “There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder. George, I am praying for your family (sic).”

The actress has also started a petition and urged people to sign it. She wrote, “Text “FLOYD” to 55156 and sign the petition (sic).”