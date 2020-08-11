Gearing up for an even more diabolical season two of the hit original series The Boys, Amazon Prime Video is all set to introduce an intriguing character – Lamplighter, into the Supes’ universe! A former superstar and one of the original members of The Seven, Lamplighter will be played by X-Men fame Canadian television and film actor – Shawn Ashmore.

Speaking on roping in Shawn, Showrunner and Executive Producer Eric Kripke said, “We were thrilled that Shawn — who is, let’s be honest, an OG superhero — wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter. He brings so much depth, menace, and world-weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We’re grateful to have him join our bloody little family.”

Having mysteriously been replaced by our very own Starlight (played by Erin Moriarty) in season one, the new season will unravel what truly happened with the fire inducing Supe and The Boys previously. Their tragic history will be in shambles as Lamplighter enters again and dredges up painful memories, poke at their raw nerves and change everything.

The second season of the Amazon Original The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime Video with the first three episodes on Friday, September 4, and new episodes available each Friday, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. This season, The Boys will also have an after-show titled Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys hosted by Aisha Tyler that will debut on August 28 with a look back at season one. September 4th onwards, the after-show will continue to dive into each episode of the latest season, as it rolls out through the October 9 season finale.

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes centre stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.