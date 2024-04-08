Jesse McCartney reflects on 20 years of ‘Beautiful Soul’

Jesse McCartney, the talented American actor and singer-songwriter, is taking a trip down memory lane as he celebrates 20 years since the release of his debut song, ‘Beautiful Soul’. In an interview with People magazine, McCartney reminisced about the transformative moment when he first heard his song playing on the radio after finishing his SAT exam.

“It was surreal,” McCartney recalled. “I remember coming out of my SAT exam and hearing it on Z100. Suddenly, my worries about the test faded away because I knew my life was about to change.”

‘Beautiful Soul’, released in 2004, quickly became a global hit, reaching No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States. McCartney shared how the song’s success propelled his career to new heights, allowing him to connect with fans worldwide, even across language barriers.

Reflecting on his academic performance, McCartney joked about his SAT scores, admitting that while he wasn’t a stellar student, he excelled in English and struggled with math.

Despite the passage of time, McCartney remains as passionate about music as ever. With his recent EP ‘All’s Well’, featuring the catchy single ‘Make a Baby’, McCartney is gearing up for a 24-city U.S. tour starting on April 12. The title track of the EP, ‘The Well’, inspired McCartney to infuse the record with a mix of vintage vibes and sensuality, offering listeners a redemptive experience despite the melancholic undertones of some of the songs.

As McCartney and his spouse, Katie Peterson, embark on the journey of starting a family, ‘Make a Baby’ serves as a playful ode to their aspirations, although McCartney was quick to clarify that they’re not expecting just yet.

“We got married two years ago, and we’re definitely considering starting a family,” McCartney shared. “The song title may be cheeky, but it’s all about that exciting stage of life where you’re ready for the next big step.”

For Jesse McCartney, ‘Beautiful Soul’ remains not just a song, but a symbol of the beginning of an extraordinary musical journey that continues to unfold two decades later.