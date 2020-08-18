Amazon Prime Video has announced that Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) will be joining the cast of the hit series The Boys for Season 3. The casting news was made on Ackles’ social media account. Ackles will portray Soldier Boy – the original Superhero. After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity and a mainstay of American culture for decades.

Show runner and Executive Producer of The Boys Eric Kripke stated, “When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humour, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

The pick-up of Season 3 of The Boys was announced during their SDCC panel on July 23rd.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher), and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break) and Pavun Shetty (New Girl), as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

The second season of The Boys will premiere with the first three episodes on Friday, September 4, and new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video and is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.