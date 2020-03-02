After entertaining the audience with his last flick Love Aaj Kal, actor Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Extraction. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. The film is penned by Joe Russo of the directing duo Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame.

Talking about this association, Randeep said in a press statement, “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave.” Extraction, which was initially titled Dhaka, also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

Sharing details of his character, Randeep said, “It is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He’s had a run as a military personnel and is now working for Ovi’s father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I’ve never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions.”

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth will visit India for the promotional tour of his upcoming action film Extraction. He will reach Mumbai along with Hargrave, on March 16. Hemsworth shot for the Netflix film in India in 2018.

Extraction will be streaming on Netflix from April 24, 2020. Apart from this Hollywood film, Randeep will be seen play a negative role in Salman Khan’s Radhe, which will be releasing this Eid.