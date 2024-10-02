Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting after seven-year break

In a delightful twist for film enthusiasts, celebrated actor Daniel Day-Lewis is stepping back into the limelight after a seven-year hiatus.

Known for his remarkable performances and three Academy Awards, Daniel Day-Lewis will feature in his son’s debut film, ‘Anemone’. This unexpected return is generating buzz in the film community, marking a significant moment in both his career and that of his son, Ronan Day-Lewis.

‘Anemone’ promises to delve into the complexities of familial relationships, specifically the bonds between fathers, sons, and brothers. The screenplay, co-written by the father-son duo, aims to explore the intricacies of these connections in a poignant narrative. This marks Day-Lewis’s first film role since his 2017 appearance in ‘Phantom Thread’, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The cast of ‘Anemone’ boasts a talented ensemble, including Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and Safia Oakley-Green. Joining them behind the scenes is a skilled team: Ben Fordesman will serve as the Director of Photography, Jane Petrie is on board as the Costume Designer, and Chris Oddy is handling Production Design.

Peter Kujawski, Chairman of Focus Features, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, stating, “We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator. They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B.”

Daniel Day-Lewis announced his retirement from acting in 2017 through a publicist, stating that he would no longer take on roles and expressing gratitude for his collaborators and fans over the years. His departure from the industry was described as a deeply personal decision, leaving many in the cinematic world to wonder if they would ever see him on screen again.

Throughout his career, Day-Lewis has amassed an impressive collection of accolades, winning the Best Actor Academy Award for his roles in ‘Lincoln’ (2012), ‘There Will Be Blood’ (2007), and ‘My Left Foot’ (1990). He has also received nominations for ‘Phantom Thread’ (2017), ‘Gangs of New York’ (2002), and ‘In the Name of the Father’ (1993). With a career spanning from the early 1980s, his notable performances include ‘Nine’ (2009), ‘The Ballad of Jack and Rose’ (2005), ‘The Crucible’ (1996), and ‘The Last of the Mohicans’ (1992).