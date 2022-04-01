Bella Hadid making acting debut with Hulu’s ‘Ramy’

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, it’s unclear if Hadid will play herself or another character as those details are being kept under wraps. Created by and starring Ramy Youssef and based loosely on his life, the scripted comedy explores what it’s like to be caught between a religious community that believes life is a moral test and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.

The third season, which is awaiting a premiere date on the Disney-backed streamer, sees “Ramy and his family forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns, and in some cases, lies while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead of dedicating himself to his and his uncle’s diamond business.”

Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way also star in the A24 comedy that counts Jerrod Carmichael among its exec producers.

On the acting front, Bella Hadid previously appeared in multiple episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when her mother Yolanda Hadid was a regular cast member from 2012-to 2016. Her reality TV credits also include episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her mother’s reality show Making A Model with Yolanda Hadid. She also appeared in the 2015 music video for ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s “In The Night.”

