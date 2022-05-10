Avatar: The Way of Water official teaser trailer releases

Avatar’s official teaser: Avatar The Way Of The Water trailer is out. The James Cameron directorial will arrive in cinemas on December 16. It has been a long wait–more than a decade, actually–but the sequel to Avatar is on its way finally.

According to the official synopsis, the film begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, and the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

The teaser trailer of Avatar 2 has enough moments to keep fans excited. The almost minute-and-a-half-long video shows the stunning landscape of Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, which was earlier shown in the original film. In the clip, Pandora remains as stunning as ever and it will be exciting to see more of the world as Cameron takes viewers underwater.

Avatar’ premiered in December 2009, a time when ticket sales were significantly less expensive than they are these days. However, the movie had an unparalleled life in cinemas and played on the big screen for nearly 10 months, a phenomenon driven by repeat viewings and premium screenings.

The unmatched success of ‘Avatar’ inspired theatre operators to speed up the deployment of digital cinema so their venues were equipped with the technology needed to play 3D. For the follow-up, Cameron has again turned to new technology, this time to capture scenes underwater.

‘Avatar 2’ debuts, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. There are sequels to come on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.