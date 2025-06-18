Ariana Grande’s grandmother, Marjorie ‘Nonna’ Grande, passes away at 99

Pop star Ariana Grande and her family are mourning the loss of their beloved matriarch, her grandmother Marjorie “Nonna” Grande, who passed away at the age of 99.

The announcement came out on Tuesday by Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, through an emotional Instagram Story.

In her message, Joan shared that Marjorie, lovingly known as Nonna, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family during her final weeks.

“We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away,” she wrote alongside a nostalgic photo of Marjorie. “She was held and loved every moment, and we are grateful for the precious time we had with her.”

The Grande family also expressed gratitude to everyone for their love and support, requesting privacy as they grieve and remember Marjorie’s extraordinary life.

Ariana, who often spoke publicly about her special bond with her grandmother, reposted her mother’s tribute on her own Instagram Stories. She also shared a touching image of her grandparents, Marjorie and Frank Grande, who passed away in July 2024.

Ariana’s brother, Frankie Grande, poured his heart out in his own tribute. “I love you endlessly, my sweet Nonna. I miss you more than words can hold,” he wrote, adding that although his heart is broken, he can feel her spirit watching over him, proud of his journey and all that lies ahead.

Grandmother Marjorie Grande wasn’t just the family’s backbone, she was also a memorable figure in musical journey of Ariana. She often celebrated their close-knit relationship, and Nonna even made music history earlier this year.

In March 2024, Ariana released her album ‘Eternal Sunshine’, which featured the song “Ordinary Things.” Marjorie’s voice was part of the track, making her the oldest artist to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2024.

At the time, Ariana took to Instagram to celebrate her Nonna’s record-breaking achievement, calling her “the most beautiful Nonna” and beaming with pride over her unique place in music history.