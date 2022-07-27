Here’s what made Vijay Varma say ‘yes’ to Darlings

Vijay Varma is currently busy working on his upcoming project ‘Darling’ with Alia Bhatt. While the grand launch of the film trailer, Varma shared a glimpse of how he got into the headspace of a primordial entity, and on working with Alia Bhatt in the film. Vijay Varma did a happy dance and a moonwalk when he got the call for Darlings.

He shared his excitement quoting, “So when I read the script I knew this script is absolutely fabulous unlike it’s radical, it’s whack, it’s electric it’s filled with humor and so many things but I was very scared to take this part of I took a couple of meetings with Jasmeet to understand will I be able to? I need to bring in whole such things happened and then very gently and very nicely Jasmeet got hold of me and got me to do the film.”

He also shared how their director, Jasmeet accompanied him to meetings and finally got hold of the actor and convinced him to do the film.

Vijay will be reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for the film but this time, only opposite her. Interestingly, a source close to the talented actor had earlier also revealed, “Alia and Vijay had worked together for Gully Boy the first time and she was so impressed by his performance that she actually recommended him for Darlings since she was co-producing the film. And, everyone in the team immediately hopped on board for Vijay.”

Vijay has been shooting nonstop since last year for his multiple upcoming projects going from Rajasthan to Varanasi to UP and Mumbai. His super interesting lineup ahead includes Darlings- With Alia Bhatt, Devotion of Suspect X- With Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha by Reema Kagti, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next, and Mirzapur season 3.