Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar remained hospitalized in Mumbai on Tuesday due to viral chest congestion.

Ms. Mangeshkar was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday when she complained of breathing difficulty. Her condition is stable now, reported news agency IANS.

“Lata ji is stable. Her parameters are good. Honestly speaking, she has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. Truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home,” her family was quoted as saying by IANS.

On Monday, there was confusion about Ms Mageshkar’s health reports as some suggested that she was ‘critical’ while others said after a check-up, she was discharged.

As fans began wishing for the icon’s speedy recovery, Bollywood celebs like Hema Malini and Shabana Azmi also prayed for Ms Mangeshkar.

Hema Malini took to her official Twitter handle to write, “Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised and is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis and continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India.”

Singer-composer Adnan Sami also wrote on Twitter, “Get well very soon dearest Didi.. Prayers. #LataMangeshkar.”

Actress Shabana Azmi, who has collaborated with Mangeshkar on songs like “Ajnabi Kaun Ho Tum Jab Se Tumhain Dekha Hai” tweeted: “@mangeshkarlata Aadab aur hazaron duayein ke aap fauran achchi hokar sahi salamat ghar aa jayein.”

The iconic singer, who turned 90 on September 28, became a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.

She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages and has sung more than a thousand songs.