Dushyant Chautala at IIFA Rocks 2023. Yes, you heard it right

Well, we all know that celebs from Bollywood and the fashion industry show their presence at IFFA International Indian Film Academy Awards.

But this time even Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala attended the IIFA Rocks 2023, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The mega celebrations started on Friday with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh. The most highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

This year veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the gala.

Apart from him, actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will be awarded for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema’ and Designer Manish Malhotra will also be honoured for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema’.

The grand finale – Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on May 27 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.