Happy Birthday Tejasswi Prakash: Let’s take a snip of the actress career

Happy Birthday Tejasswi Prakash: Popular Television actor Tejasswi Prakash turned 29 on June 10. The winner of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian actress who has worked predominantly in the Hindi television industry. She is well known for playing the lead role of Swara in the daily soap Swaragini, after which she became a household name. The actress-model made her debut in 2012 and since then, has appeared in several television shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

To celebrate her birthday the actress had flown off to Goa with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi and Karan fell in love inside the Bigg Bos 15 house and confessed love for each other on the show itself. The couple has a massive fan following on social media and fans lovingly gave them the nickname Tejran.

On Tejasswi’s 29th birthday, let’s have a look at her career and some pictures from her birthday celebration.

Naagin 6



Tejasswi is playing Pratha in Naagin 6, which is a franchise of the TV show Naagin, a fantasy fiction about an Ichchadhari Naagin who can change their appearance as and when they desire for the sake of vengeance. The actress is getting a whole lot of love and appreciation for her performance in the show.

Swaragini



Tejasswi starred as Swara in Swarigini, which is about the relationship of two half-sisters. Her stunning appearance and outstanding performance earned her acclaim on this show.

Bigg Boss 15



It’s a popular reality show in which people live in a house together, are separated from the outside world, and are constantly monitored. They’re given tasks to complete, and the one who makes it to the end of the show wins. Tejasswi won Bigg Boss 15, as she captured the hearts of the viewers by performing exceptionally well on the show.

Karn Sangini



Tejasswi appeared in the show as Urvi, a princess. Karn Sangini is based on the novel The Outcast’s Queen by Kavita Kane. The actress carried the role of Urvi remarkably well, and her performance in the show was so impressive that it is still remembered.

26/12



She starred as Dhara in this thriller show based on a terrorist attack.