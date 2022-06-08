Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty aka Anjali: A look in the actress life

Today is the 47th birthday of Dhadkan’s Anjali, alias Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Shilpa Shetty, known for her diverse personality and exceptional dance abilities, debuted in the film business in 1993 with Baazigar. She next co-starred in another hit, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Shilpa Shetty went on to work in a number of films and establish herself as a talented actor. Shetty has also frequently expressed her views on the advantages of yoga and posts videos of herself on social media.

Shilpa Shetty has also appeared on television as a judge on various dance reality series. She also isn’t afraid to experiment with fresh styles and wow her followers.

Shilpa Shetty is the actress that has led the pack when it comes to yoga. She was the largest proponent of Yoga in the Hindi film business, despite the fact that many actresses swear by the practice for a healthier and fitter physique. Shilpa’s Instagram is loaded with photos of her practicing yoga asanas, which help her retain her toned physique even at the age of 46.

About her next flick, Nikamma is shaping up to be a total masala entertainment. After COVID-19 regulations were reduced, filming began in July 2019 and ended in November 2020. The film was originally intended for a June 2020 release, but it was postponed indefinitely due to a production standstill and theatre closures caused by the pandemic.

Shamita Shetty shared an emotional note for her sister:

Nikamma will be released in theatres on June 17, 2022. Nikamma will also compete at the movie office with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G and Rakul Preet Singh’s Doctor G in main roles, with Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting parts.