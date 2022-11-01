Happy Birthday Saba Azad: Here’s how 2022 has been busiest year for her

Happy Birthday Saba Azad: Bollywood actress Saba Azad has turned a year older and the actress is most certainly enjoying a busy year, full of movies, concerts and promotions.

The actress is a hub of talent as she can act, write, and sing too!! While acting allows her to express herself in many forms, music is a happy place for the Rocket Boys actress. But what really moves her is staying really busy and working endlessly towards her passion.

Saba Azad is all set to start shooting for Rocket Boys season 2 and will wrap up promotions for the same. She also works and promotes her band Mad Boy Pink.

She has also wrapped her film ‘Minimum’ and also promoted it simultaneously. She has also shot a film named ‘Song of Paradise’ which is written by Danish Renzu. Taking to social media she announced the wrap of this film.

The actress is so perfect at her job that she is finishing several films back to back and is not tired of being preoccupied with work. Due to which, she is skyrocketing in her acting career with several interesting projects being lined up for her. There is no doubt that she will emerge bigger after the release!

Currently, Saba Azad is enjoying the success of the Rocket Boys for which she is appreciated around the nation. Meanwhile, Saba Azad is all set to be seen in Rocket Boys 2. Apart from that, the actress is looking forward to the release of ‘Minimum’ where she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl and will be seen in a new avatar in her film ‘Song of Paradise’