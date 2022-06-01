Happy Birthday R Madhavan: Take a Look at his Filmy Career

Happy Birthday R Madhavan: The actor turned 52 on Wednesday. He is one of the finest Indian actors who has done films like 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, and Rang De Basanti. He has not only worked in Hindi films but also in Tamil films and has proved that he is an actor for all seasons.

The ‘Rocketry’ actor has a fan following that is beyond language barriers and geographical boundaries. He has been the finest example of a pan-India actor who has been receiving love from his fandom spread across the country. Apart from the big screen, he has also appeared in TV serials.

On his birthday, let us look at six of his best films that deserve your attention.

1. Alaipayuthey

If Madhavan enjoys unparalleled popularity among women in India and especially the southern states, he has Mani Ratnam’s Alaipayuthey to thank for it. This simple love story that focuses on a couple’s whirlwind romance and life after marriage as they discover themselves and each other is considered a classic with some unforgettable songs. The Shalini-Madhavan film was remade in Hindi as Saathiyaa. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Another love story starring Madhavan in the lead that has gained a cult status over the years is Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. While Dia Mirza made her debut with the film, Madhavan played the bad boy everyone fell in love with. The film also features Saif Ali Khan in an important role. You can watch it on Hotstar.

3. Anbe Sivam

Anbe Sivam features Madhavan alongside acting legend Kamal Haasan. While the film underperformed in theatres at the time of its release, it has gone on to be considered a classic. The film follows two men, Nallasivam and Anbarasu, as different as chalk and cheese, on a journey from Bhubaneswar to Chennai. Watch the film on Netflix.