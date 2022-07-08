Happy Birthday Jasleen Royal: Let’s take a walk down the memory lane of chartbusters

Happy Birthday Jasleen Royal: One of the most popular female composers and pop stars, Jasleen Royal has turned a year older today and is celebrating the day with utmost happiness.

The composer-singer throughout the years has been entertaining us with her melodious voice and sweet compositions. The singer has always given us one perfect number for every occasion, for every mood in our lives. Known to a very few, Jasleen is not a lovely singer but also an excellent composer and writer.

On her auspicious day, let’s take a walk down memory lane by revisiting the songs that still stand fresh in our minds and are like a sweet whisper in our ears.

1. Din Shagna Da

The song that made it to every wedding whether national or international. Jasleen’s calm and composed voice in the song just fits perfectly with the emotions attached to any wedding. Din Shagna Da undoubtedly still remains to be every bride’s favorite song to make her bridal entry memorable. This song helped her carve a name of her own and the recognition that she deserved in the music industry.

2. Ranjha

One woman band- Singer and composer Jasleen’s Ranjha was the most loved song of the year 2021 and still remains to be close to people’s hearts. Jasleen also won her first IIFA award for the film Shershaah. The song won the hearts of the audience across countries and made it to the US global billboard chart!

3. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

With the monsoon season going on, this hit number from the film Baar Baar Dekho gives a nostalgic feel. Jasleen’s evergreen melodious voice goes hand in hand with the calming lyrics.

4. Love you Zindagi

Giving us the comforting song from each genre, Jasleen Royal’s happy go-to song from the film Dear Zindagi is just a vibe. “Love you Zindagi” is the apt song to make your mood jolly and feel that things will be alright! Listening to this song just makes everything right!

5. Nach De Ne Saare

Another wedding number on the list by Jasleen Royal fits the celebratory mood of the occasion just in the right way. The excitement that is created by this song is just amazing!