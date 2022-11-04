Gurmeet Choudhry’s electrifying performance leaves all his South African fans in awe!

After the lockdown was completely over in most countries this year, we are seeing a huge number of large-scale events taking place all around the world. Such an event took place in South Africa recently. This event was attended by none other than the charming Gurmeet Choudhary. All his fans in the audience were captivated by his electrifying performance. This goes to show how his fan base is not restricted to India but is global.

He too was excited to see such a large crowd that had come to see him perform. Expressing his elation he said, “The audience here was really amazing and so full of life. It feels incredible to see people who have loved and supported me for such a long time, face to face, in a foreign country at that.”

He had a lot of fun as he performed and interacted with his fans. Gurmeet shook a leg with his fans, both old and young, on hit Bollywood numbers like Mehendi Laga Rakhna, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, High Heels and many more. The entirety of the audience was enthralled by his energetic performance and captivated by his charming personality. Even though, he was surrounded by the crowds as they wanted to click pictures with him, he was extremely courteous as he interacted and took photographs with them. Gurmeet’s fans in South Africa just cannot get enough of him.