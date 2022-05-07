All about Ghazal Alagh

MamaEarth founder Ghazal Alagh has emerged as one of the most popular faces of business reality show Shark Tank India. The show has been a huge success.

Ghazal is one of the most successful businesswoman of the country. In 2016, she co-founded MamaEarth, a beauty brand with her husband Varun Alagh. MamaEarth claims to be the first Indian beauty brand that does not use or mix toxic chemicals and materials in their products.

In 2021, she became one of the seven judges of reality show ‘Shark Tank India” in which aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their ideas and business models to investors and persuade them to get investment for their business.

Here is all you need to know about her.

Name:- Ghazal Alagh

DOB:- September 2, 1988

Age:- 33

Zodiac sign:- Virgo

Birthplace:- Gurgaon, Haryana

Nationality: Indian

Height:- approx. 167 cm (5’6″)

Hair colour:- Black

Eye colour:- Black

Education Qualification:- Bachelor’s in Computer Applications (BCA) from Punjab University.

Profession:- Entrepreneur, Businesswoman, co-founder of MamaEarth

Religion: Hinduism

Mother’s name:- Sunita Sahni

Father’s name:- Kailash Sahni

Martial status:- Married

Marriage date:- January 28, 2011

Husband Name: Varun Alagh

Children: Two (Agastya (born 2014)and Ayaan (born 2022))

Net worth:- approx USD $ 10-20 million