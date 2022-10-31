German woman and her Indian husband celebrate Chhath Puja in UP

Festivals provide a window into a community’s history because they offer a chance for people to interact and share an experience.

Therefore, it is lovely to witness when members of various ethnic groups learn about other cultures. When a German woman and her Indian husband attended the Chhath Puja celebrations in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, a similar incidence was noted. Victoria is the name of the woman’s husband, Shubham Agarwal, a Gorakhpur native who has spent the previous 12 years living in Switzerland.

The couple, who wed in accordance with German and Hindu customs, observed Chhath fast today in Surya Kund Dham and offered prayers of adoration. Victoria wore a traditional black salwar suit for the auspicious event, accessorising it with a vibrant pink dupatta and bindi.

Talking to ANI Shubham said, “We are very happy to be here because we stay abroad. Though I have been staying away for the past 12 years, I have grown up seeing festivals like Chhath. This is my wife, who is from Germany and we stay together in Switzerland.”

He added, “As this is the first Chhath of my baby and my wife so we are very happy. I feel this festival not only brings humanity together but everyone.”

Speaking about her experience of celebrating Chhath in India, Victoria continued, “I really enjoying it and I am so happy that I can spend this festival with my husband here in India.”

The major day and last day of the puja were observed on October 31, which is a Monday, capping off the four-day festival, which began on October 28, a Friday. People observe the Chhath and adhere to strict procedures every day.

