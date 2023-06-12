The first teaser of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel Gaddar 2 is out on Monday. Gadar 2 is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in theatres 22 years ago and became a blockbuster.

The teaser of ‘Gadar 2’ hints that the plot of the story begins right from where the story ended in ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

Sunny Deol plays Tara once more in the Gadar 2. This time, the story takes place in 1971, during the Indo-Pakistan war. The voiceover of female stating that Tara is the son-in-law of Pakistan and he has to be treated properly or this time, he would take Lahore in dowry.

The chaos is shown in the teaser as several Pakistani men march down the street holding signs that read “crush India” before Tara Singh enters the scene and sends shockwaves with thrilling action as the title of the movie gets revealed.

The background music complements the tone of the teaser as it is Jubin Nautiyal’s reprised performance of “GharAajaPardesi,” which features Tara sitting in the wake of destruction.

Sunny Deol said, “Gadar 2carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It’s a blessing to be able to bring back one of India’s most loved family films. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms.”

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, itwill release in theatres on August 11, this year.