First look of Sunaina-starrer ‘Regina’ released

The first look at director Domin Dsilva’s women-centric film ‘Regina,’ starring actress Sunaina, was revealed by director Venkat Prabhu on Monday.

Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter to say, “My dear friend Sathish Nair produced and created the music for ‘Regina,’ a film starring Sunainaa and directed by him. Domin Dsilva is the director! The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.”

While Venkat Prabhu unveiled the film’s first look posters in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, Aashiq Abu, a well-known Malayalam director, unveiled the Malayalam poster.

Yellow Bear Production LLP is producing the film, which will be Domin Dsilva’s first foray into Tamil cinema as a filmmaker.

Domin is primarily known for Malayalam films such as “Pyppin Chuvattile Pranayam” and “Star.”

According to sources close to the production, ‘Regina’ will be a sophisticated thriller about an ordinary housewife who achieves incredible things.

Sathish Nair, the film’s producer, is composing the music. The songs are being dubbed in four languages, according to sources, and some of them were recorded in Singapore.

Pavi K Pavan is the cinematographer of the film while Kamarutheen is the Art Director. Dobi John has been named Editor and Aegan has been chosen as the Costume Designer.

