Fatima Sana Shaikh kickstarts prep for Sam Bahadur; shares glimpses

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who received a lot of positive responses for her work in the anthology “Modern Love Mumbai”, is set to focus on her upcoming movie based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw ‘Sam Bahadur’ where she will essay the role of India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The actress gave a glimpse of her prep sessions for the film with director Meghna Gulzar on her social media. In her caption, she wrote, “Sinking my teeth in #SamBahadur @meghnagulzar”

In earlier interviews, Fatima had said that she is watching Indira Gandhi’s interviews and read a lot of material about her. She further said that though all this won’t be shown on screen it is really interesting to learn about eminent figures who have changed history.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is also working in Taapsee Pannu’s production ‘Dhak Dhak’ along with Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak, and Sanjana Sanghi.