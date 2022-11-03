Fans in Delhi gather to watch Vikrant Massey shooting for his next film

Vikrant Massey is currently enjoying an exciting time in his career. This year, apart from receiving rave reviews for ‘Forensic’, the versatile actor has wrapped the shoot of ‘Gaslight’ with Sara Ali Khan and started shooting for Maddock Films’ crime thriller ‘Sector 36’. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming next with Vidhu Vinod Chopra in Delhi.

After wrapping the film’s schedule in Agra, the actor is currently filming the second schedule in Delhi and the experience has been nothing short of overwhelming for the actor.

While shooting at Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi, hundreds of fans have been gathered at the shoot location to catch a glimpse of the actor. A few fans took to their social media to post the videos from the shoot, sharing glimpses of Vikrant Massey filming a scene on the balcony.

The actor has a huge fan base in Delhi thanks to his films and OTT shows and was even stationed at the capital city for a whole month while filming ‘Sector 36’ months later he returns to Delhi for his next and received a warm welcome from the city and countless fans who would turn up at the location. Vikrant is overwhelmed by the love and greetings coming his way and has been responding and waving back to fans post the shoot to thank them for their unwavering support.

Now the star is all set to be seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan which was shot in remote locations of Gujarat’s Rajkot. While this is the first time Sara and Massey will collaborate, it will be interesting to watch their pairing on screen. The actor will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Sector 36 along with Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role. Helmed by Talvar writer Aditya Nimbalkar, and written by Bodhayan Roy Chaudhary, Sector 36 is a dark crime-thriller.