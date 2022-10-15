Fans express their grief on the death of actor Robbie Coltrane

Scottish actor, comedian, and writer Robbie Coltrane passes away at the age of 72.

He played the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise. Rubeus Hagrid was a very lovable character that lives in very Harry Poter fan’s heart, rent-free.

The fans of Robbie Coltrane took it to Twitter and expressed their grief at the loss of the artist. The tweets made the hashtag ‘RIP Legend’ trend on Twitter.

“There’s no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid”

Thank you for all the years of magic, Robbie Coltrane.♥️

RIP, legend pic.twitter.com/F4RfbWg2Q1 — H | Trop™ : saw Harry ♡ (@sunflwrsinapril) October 14, 2022

there’s real tears rolling down my eyes, hagrid will always be one of my comfort characters in harry potter. Mr. Coltrane, your amazing work throughout the years will always be remembered. RIP LEGEND, gone too soon pic.twitter.com/Gy0Eq9Cb1u — soph ! ✞ (@loadingducks) October 14, 2022

You will forever and ever be in our hearts.

The world can never forget you.

Thank you for making my childhood a thing to remember.

RIP Legend Robbie Coltrane#Robbiecoltrane #Hagrid pic.twitter.com/AVAApxkQop — Ashray700 (@Ashray700) October 14, 2022

#RobbieColtrane in the Young Ones will always be iconic. RIP legend pic.twitter.com/CwIynO69n8 — Noris Is a Liar (@NorisIsALiar) October 14, 2022

Apart from ‘Harry Potter’, Robbie Coltrane played the role of Russian KGB agent Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films GoldenEye (1995) and The World Is Not Enough (1999). The actor was also known for his voice performances in the animated films The Tale of Despereaux (2008), and Pixar’s Brave (2012).