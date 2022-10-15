Follow Us:
  Fans express their grief on the death of actor Robbie Coltrane

Fans express their grief on the death of actor Robbie Coltrane

Apart from ‘Harry Potter’, Robbie Coltrane played the role of Russian KGB agent Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films GoldenEye (1995) and The World Is Not Enough (1999). The actor was also known for his voice performances in the animated films The Tale of Despereaux (2008), and Pixar’s Brave (2012). 

SNS | New Delhi | October 15, 2022 12:54 pm

(Twitter / @septimusajprime) A still from Harry Potter.

Scottish actor, comedian, and writer Robbie Coltrane passes away at the age of 72.

He played the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise. Rubeus Hagrid was a very lovable character that lives in very Harry Poter fan’s heart, rent-free.

The fans of Robbie Coltrane took it to Twitter and expressed their grief at the loss of the artist. The tweets made the hashtag ‘RIP Legend’ trend on Twitter.

 

