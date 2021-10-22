‘F.I.R. No. 339/07/06’ a Bengali thriller set to release on OTT

After a theatrical run, the Bengali film ‘F.I.R. No. 339/07/06’ starring Bonny Sengupta, Ankush Hazra, Falaque Rashid Roy, and Ritabhari Chakraborty will be released digitally on Friday.

‘F.I.R. No. 339/07/06,’ directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, is now available on ZEE5 after a theatrical debut on October 10.

Mukherjee said: “The film reflects a society where a situation may not always be black and white.”

The story is about Raghunathpur, a small village in Birbhum that is ruled by two prominent men from opposing political houses. When important members of Mishra and Samaddar’s gangs are found dead one after the other, under strange circumstances, everything comes to a screeching halt. This naturally escalates the animosity between Mishra and Samaddar, as they suspect the other party of being responsible, and a police investigation is launched to unearth the truth and the murderers.

Actor Bonny Sengupta added: “‘F.I.R. No. 339/07/06’ is a great film with an engaging plot. It was a treat to play this character which was challenging and gratifying in equal parts.”

Speaking about the world digital premiere, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, shared: “‘F.I.R. No. 339/07/06’ is a striking edge-of-the-seat thriller which will keep you glued to the screen from start to end and we are happy to bring this experience to your home”.

(With IANS inputs)