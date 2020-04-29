People from all walks of life paid their tributes to actor Irrfan Khan who died on Wednesday afternoon after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai with a colon infection.

One of the finest artistes India has ever seen, Khan was battling a rare cancer and hasn’t been keeping well for quite some time.

According to reports, the Angrezi Medium star was rushed to the hospital after his health deteriorated suddenly, following which he was admitted to the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital.

Following his demise, his family issued a statement saying: “Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace.”

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed his grief over the demise of the extraordinary actor.

“Irrfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti,” Javadekar tweeted.

“Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace,” tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi decribing Khan as a versatile and talented actor, said that he will be greatly missed.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted his condolences.

“I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country’s most versatile actors, #IrrfanKhan. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace.”

Describing Irrfan Khan’s brilliance as an actor, Union Minister Smriti Irani said he “etched every character in our memories with sheer talent”. “How do you mourn his passing away for he breathes in the characters he left behind,” she said.

“Saddened beyond measure by the passing of a human being I had never met, but who gladdened my heart and the hearts of millions with his incandescent talent. RIP @irrfank, gone when he had so much more to give,” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar was among the first to tweet about the actor’s death.”My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” Sircar tweeted.

Shoojit Sircar had directed Irrfan Khan’s hit Piku.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. Since then, he was in London for treatment and returned after a year. Although he did make a comeback on the silver screen with Angrezi Medium along with Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, he stayed away from the promotions of the movie given his health conditions.