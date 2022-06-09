Follow Us:
Even after 3 months RRR is unstoppable, creating records across places

SNS | New Delhi | June 9, 2022 2:42 pm

(Instagram/@rrrmovie)

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has created history as the most successful Indian film during the pandemic. The epic fantasy has amassed love from all around the world and is said to be the most successful film of the year 2022.  Not only has the film had a dream run at the box office with a 1000 crore collection but has broken several other records.

RRR has yet again created history by being the only Indian film in history to trend NO. 1 in the non-English films category for 2 weeks in a row on Netflix. Taking to his social media, director SS Rajamouli composed his emotions.

Check out what other several netizens had to say in favor of the film.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ was released on 25th March 2022.

