Even after 3 months RRR is unstoppable, creating records across places

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has created history as the most successful Indian film during the pandemic. The epic fantasy has amassed love from all around the world and is said to be the most successful film of the year 2022. Not only has the film had a dream run at the box office with a 1000 crore collection but has broken several other records.

RRR has yet again created history by being the only Indian film in history to trend NO. 1 in the non-English films category for 2 weeks in a row on Netflix. Taking to his social media, director SS Rajamouli composed his emotions.

#RRRMovie is the ONLY INDIAN FILM in history to trend on #1 in the non-english films category for 2 weeks in a row on @Netflix. 🔥🌊 Currently #1 Movie in 8 Countries & among the Top 10 in 54 Countries. 💥💥 @NetflixIndia @NetflixGeeked — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 8, 2022



Just finished watching #RRRMovie on Netflix and OMG, I don't know when I last saw anything so exciting. pic.twitter.com/VF02DMbnsg — Tim Sadleir (@Tim_Sadleir) June 5, 2022

My sister watched #RRRMovie with me on @NetflixFilm, and she loved it. They have a 62 inch screen with Dolby stereo. It was fun watching it with her. pic.twitter.com/YGCIhnEXk9 — Simone Cromer 🎥 (@TheatreofZen) June 6, 2022

First time I am seeing an Indian film on the "popular this week" category of @letterboxd #RRRMovie @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/kvnT2Abk3c — dostiiiiiiiii (@VivekSrkian33) June 7, 2022

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ was released on 25th March 2022.