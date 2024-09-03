Eric Gilliland, renowned comedy writer, Dies at 65

Eric Gilliland, a celebrated comedy writer known for his sharp wit and memorable TV scripts, has passed away at the age of 65. According to Variety, Gilliland succumbed to cancer on September 1, 2024.

Born and raised in Illinois, Gilliland’s journey in comedy began after graduating from Northwestern University in 1984. He made a significant mark in television writing with his work on the hit ABC comedy “Roseanne,” where he contributed from 1992 to 1996. His talents were also showcased in his later role as a consultant for “The Conners” in 2019.

Gilliland’s career was characterized by a wide range of projects. He first gained recognition with his writing for “Who’s the Boss?” and subsequently contributed to popular shows such as “Living Dolls,” “The Wonder Years,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” “That ’70s Show,” and “My Boys.” His most recent work was on “The Cinnamon Bear: A Holiday Adventure” podcast, which continued his legacy of engaging storytelling.

Throughout his career, Eric Gilliland received notable accolades. In 1994, he was nominated for a WGA Award for his work on “Roseanne.” More recently, in 2019, he earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his writing on the children’s show “The Was Was? Show.”

Gilliland’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the entertainment industry. Steve Levitan, co-creator of “Modern Family,” shared his memories of Gilliland on Facebook. Levitan reflected on their shared love for classic comedy, mentioning, “Eric and I bonded over our mutual admiration for ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ and other comedic treasures like Monty Python and SNL. Eric was incredibly smart and funny, with a unique ability to blend sharpness and sweetness in his humor.”

Levitan reminisced about their high school days, recalling their involvement in plays and comedy sketches. He described Gilliland’s knack for humor, saying, “Eric had this incredible talent for being both biting and endearing. I remember him fondly calling me ‘The man with a thousand voices’ during our local radio show ‘Little Bucky’ because of my struggle with accents.”

Stan Zimmerman, a fellow writer from “Roseanne,” also expressed his sadness over Gilliland’s death. Zimmerman’s tribute underscored the impact Gilliland had on his colleagues and the industry at large.

Gilliland’s passing marks the end of a distinguished career that brought laughter to many. His contributions to television and his ability to craft engaging, humorous content have left a lasting impression on both audiences and fellow writers. As the industry remembers him, Gilliland’s legacy as a master of comedy endures.